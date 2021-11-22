DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov. 22

For other diaries, please see:

Political and General News Top Economic Events

Emerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt Auctions

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington

---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- MONDAY, NOV. 22 ** TOKYO - Vietnam's Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh left Hanoi for Tokyo for an official visit of four days to boost bilateral ties (to Nov. 25). ** BRASILIA - Brazil's Environment Minister Joaquim Leite, Foreign Minister Carlos França, and Agriculture Minister Tereza Cristina hold a joint press conference to discuss the outcomes of the Glasgow climate conference. ** BRUSSELS - The vice-president of the European Commission, Maros Sefcovic, receives representatives from European Movement Ireland and Clement Beaune, Minister of State for European Affairs of France. ** STRASBOURG - The EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell meets foreign minister of Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. ** MANILA - Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte participates in the ASEAN-China Special Summit to commemorate the 30th Anniversary of Dialogue Relations via video conference. ** BERLIN - The presidents of Germany and Finland, Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Sauli Niinistö, take part at a virtual panel on foreign policy, held by Koerber-Stiftung foundation - 1615 GMT. SEOUL - Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado Quesada will make a state visit to South Korea next week to discuss a range of bilateral and global issues with President Moon Jae-in (to Nov. 24)

BRUSSELS - French Prime Minister Jean Castex visits Brussels to meet Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo with security on the agenda. MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will discuss mutual relationship between the two countries with his Lebanese counterpart, Abdallah Bou Habib in Moscow DUSHANBE - Foreign ministers of Central Asian countries and European Union meet in Dushanbe MADRID - Spain's Economy Minister Nadia Calviño speaks at Forum Europe meeting organized by Nueva Economia – 0800 GMT BERLIN - German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier receives Finland's President Sauli Niinisto at Bellevue Palace in Berlin - 1100 GMT. GENEVA - World Trade Organization holds General Council meeting - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOV. 23 ** DUBAI - UAE and Israeli energy ministers meet in Dubai to discuss opportunities for UAE, Israeli and American companies. ** TOKYO - Vietnam's Defence Minister General Phan Van Giang meets with Japanese counterpart Nobuo Kishi, holds a signing ceremony in Tokyo - 0600 GMT. ** BRUSSELS - European affairs ministers meet in Brussels to discuss the December leaders' summit, the response to the COVID crisis and relations with Britain - 0730 GMT. ** SOCHI - Russian President Vladimir Putin holds talks with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Sochi. ** JOHANNESBURG - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to host Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta on an official state visit to explore new areas of economic, trade and investment cooperation - 0700 GMT. ** STRASBOURG - European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen address EU parliament on the conclusions of the October leaders' summit - 1400 GMT. MOSCOW – President of the State of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas will pay an official visit to Russia. BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 24 ** TOKYO - Vietnam's Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visiting Japan meets with Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. The two will hold a joint news conference following their meeting. ** TOKYO - Denmark's Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod meets with Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi in Tokyo - 0230 GMT. ** BRUSSELS - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen takes part in a EU parliament debate on the outcomes of the COP26 climate conference - 0800 GMT. ** BOGOTA - U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Colombia's President Ivan Duque will hold a press conference at the close of Guterres' visit to mark five years since the signing of a peace deal between the FARC rebels and the government - 2100 GMT. RABAT - Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz will visit Morocco and sign an agreement with his counterpart on enhancing security cooperation (to Nov. 25). - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, NOV. 25 BRUSSELS - Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) via video conference. (Nov. 26) GLOBAL – International day for the elimination of violence against women. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOV. 26 VATICAN CITY - French President Emmanuel Macron meets Pope Francis at Vatican - 0930 GMT. MUMBAI, India - 13th anniversary of a series of devastating attacks on the Indian city by militants. The attacks, which began on Nov. 26, 2008 lasted nearly three days and left 174 people dead, including nine gunmen. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOV. 28 TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras - Presidential election. TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras - Honduran National Congress election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOV. 29 LONDON - Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo travels to the UK on Monday where he visits the Oxford University and the Oxford Science Enterprises. He will give a speech on EU-UK relations on Monday night at the Oxford Union Society. On Tuesday he meets with Boris Johnson in a bilateral meeting in London. (To Nov. 30) GENEVA - WHO holds special assembly of health ministers on reform, potential pandemic treaty (to Dec.1). BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Trade) meeting. TEHRAN, Iran – 10th anniversary of an attack on the British Embassy by dozens of Iranian students and protesters over Britain's unilateral sanctions. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOV. 30

RIGA - Latvia will be hosting a meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers for the first time. To address current security challenges. (To Dec. 1) GENEVA, Switzerland - World Trade Organization holds ministerial meeting (to Dec 3) - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, DEC. 1 GLOBAL - World AIDS Day. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, DEC. 2 LONDON - OPEC+ holds ministerial meeting to set production policy. NICOSIA/ATHENS - Pope Francis will visit Cyprus and Greece (to Dec. 6) - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, DEC. 3 PARIS - OECD Economic Surveys: Denmark 2021. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, DEC. 4 BANJUL, Gambia - Presidential elections. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, DEC. 6 BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers to discuss 2022 draft budgets, euro summit – 1400 GMT BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, DEC.7 BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, DEC. 8 MOSCOW - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is scheduled to make a visit to Moscow. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, DEC. 9 MADRID – President of the Republic of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades will visit Spain. BRUSSELS - EU Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting (to Dec 10).

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, DEC. 10 ** LONDON - UK hosts G7 summit of foreign and development ministers in Liverpool (to Dec. 12).

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, DEC. 11 PALESTINE - Palestinians to hold local election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, DEC. 13 BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, DEC. 14 BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, DEC. 15

** BRUSSELS - Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev and Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan meet in Brussels to discuss tensions that led to border clashes with several troops killed in November. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, DEC. 16 DHAKA - Indian President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Dhaka to attend Bangladesh’s Victory Day celebrations. BRUSSELS - European Council meeting (to Dec 17). - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, DEC. 24 TRIPOLI, Libya - Presidential elections. TRIPOLI, Libya - Referendum election.

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JAN. 1 TALLINN – 12th anniversary of adoption of the euro by Estonia. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JAN. 2 SAUDI ARABIA – Stage of Dakar Rally 2022 (To. Jan. 14)

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JAN. 4 BURMA – 74th anniversary of Burma's independence. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JAN. 7 PALM SPRINGS, Ca - 32th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival (To Jan. 18). PHNOM PENH - The ruling Cambodian People's Party celebrates the 43rd anniversary of the victory over the Khmer Rouge regime. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JAN. 11 WASHINGTON/MOSCOW – 11th Anniversary of U.S.-Russia civilian nuclear cooperation agreement. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JAN. 12 HAITI - 12th anniversary of Haiti's magnitude 7 earthquake that destroyed much of the Haitian capital.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JAN. 14 BRUSSELS - European Motor Show Brussels 2022 (to Jan. 23). TUNISIA – 12th Anniversary of ousting of President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JAN. 17 BRUSSELS - Eurogroup Meeting. ABU DHABI - World Future Energy Summit (WFES) 2022 (to Jan. 19). DAVOS, Switzerland - World Economic Forum 2022 Annual Meeting (to Jan 21).

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JAN. 18 BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JAN. 21 DAVOS, Switzerland - World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JAN. 24 BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council. LOME, Togo – World Day for African and Afrodescendant Culture. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JAN. 25 BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council. EGYPT – 11th Anniversary of beginning of Egyptian revolution, a series of mass popular protests leading to the resignation of President Hosni Mubarak. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

For Technical Issues Please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)