Rajasthan: Man held for blackmailing Shiv Sena MLA

A team of the Sikari police station in Bharatpur held the accused in his village and handed him over to the Mumbai police on Monday.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 22-11-2021 19:41 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 19:41 IST
A man has been arrested in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district for allegedly posing as a girl to blackmail a Shiv Sena MLA from Maharashtra, according to an official.

Bharatpur SP Devendra Vishnoi said the accused, Mausamdeen Mev, a resident of Teski village, had made a video call to MLA Mangesh Kudalkar, seeking help. The accused made an objectionable video of the MLA by showing him an obscene video clip and started blackmailing him.

The MLA gave a complaint to police in Mumbai, following which the accused was traced to Bharatpur. A team of the Sikari police station in Bharatpur held the accused in his village and handed him over to the Mumbai police on Monday.

