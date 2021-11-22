Left Menu

Joint cycling expedition of Indian, Bangla armies to commemorate 1971 war concludes

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 22-11-2021 19:43 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 19:43 IST
A joint cycling expedition of the Indian and Bangladeshi armies to commemorate the golden jubilee of the Bangladesh Liberation War of 1971 culminated at the Eastern Command headquarters Fort William here on Monday, a Defence official said.

The expedition, participated in by 20 cyclists each from the two armies, was flagged in by Lieutenant General K K Repswal, Chief of Staff, Headquarters, Eastern Command.

Having started at Jessore in Bangladesh on November 15, the cycling expedition team covered a distance of 370 km to reach the Eastern Command headquarters, renewing the bonds created between both nations 50 years ago, the official said.

The team entered India through the Gede International Crossing Point on November 19, he said.

The team interacted with veterans and veer naris (courageous women) in India and connected with Mukti Joddhas (freedom fighters) in Bangladesh on their way.

The expedition was conducted to pay tributes to the valour and courage of soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in the war that led to the creation of the new nation of Bangladesh, the official said.

The cycling team passed through Jhenaidah, Kushtia, Meherpur, Darshana, Chuadanga in Bangladesh and Krishnanagar, Ranaghat, Kalyani and Barrackpore in West Bengal, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

