Aircel-Maxis: Delhi court reserves order on cognizance of charge sheets against Chidambaram, son

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2021 19:53 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 19:53 IST
A Delhi Court on Monday said it will pass order on November 27 on whether to take cognizance of the charge sheets filed by the CBI and ED in the Aircel Maxis case against former Union minister P Chidambaram, his son Karti and others.

Special Judge M K Nagpal reserved order after both the agencies filed their replies sought by the court regarding certain queries in the corruption and money laundering cases probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate respectively.

“Some clarifications sought by the court have been furnished today. Let the matter be listed for consideration/orders on the point of cognizance on November 27,” the judge said.

While ED was represented by Special Public Prosecutor N K Matta, advocate Noor Rampal appeared for the CBI.

The probe agencies had earlier informed the court that agencies had sent Letters Rogatory (LRs) to United Kingdom and Singapore seeking certain information regarding the probe and there were some developments in that regard.

An LR is a formal request from one court to a foreign court requesting judicial assistance.

The case relates to alleged irregularities in the grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board approval in the Aircel-Maxis deal.

The approval was granted in 2006 when Chidambaram was the Union Finance Minister. The CBI and the ED have alleged that Chidambaram had granted approval to the deal beyond his capacity benefiting certain persons and received kickbacks.

