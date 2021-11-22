Suspended VC of Dibrugarh University removed from office over corruption charges

Assam Governor Prof. Jagdish Mukhi on Monday removed Prof. Ranjit Tamuli from the post of the vice-chancellor of Dibrugarh University with immediate effect, an order said. Prof Tamuli was under suspension since February on allegations of grave financial irregularities and misuse of public fund The direction for his removal was given by the governor in his capacity as the Chancellor of the Dibrugarh University, the order from the Governor’s Secretariat said.

The order was passed after a revised inquiry report submitted by a high-level committee constituted by the governor, to probe the allegations, was accepted by him and the submissions made by Prof. Tamuli in his defence were rejected, it added.

The committee, which was formed on February 24 and had submitted its report a month later, had reconducted the inquiry as per a Gauhati High Court order of June 4, 2021.

The court had asked the panel to reconduct its probe after Prof. Tamuli had approached it.

The committee was directed to ensure that due opportunity was given to the petitioner to controvert the allegations levelled against him.

The revised inquiry report was submitted on September 20, in which ‘on the basis of the oral and documentary evidence’ it came to the conclusion that the allegations and charges levelled against Prof. Tamuli ‘are proved’, the latest order from the Governor’s Secretariat said.

“Whereas in view of the above facts, the hon’ble Governor of Assam in his capacity as Chancellor of the Dibrugarh University…is pleased to remove Prof. Ranjit Tamuli from the office of the Vice-Chancellor, Dibrugarh University with immediate effect,” it said. The high-level committee was headed by former Gauhati High Court Justice Indira Shah with Prof. MP Bezbaruah of the Gauhati University as member secretary and Dilip Kumar Dutta, Senior Accounts Officer (retd) of the Office of Principal Accountant General, as its member.

The committee had looked into financial transactions and allegations of corruption, indiscipline, misuse of funds, and powers of the University during the last five years.

It had also focussed on the complaints received by the Governor from Dibrugarh University Teachers’ Association, Dibrugarh University Officers’ Association, Dibrugarh University Employees’ Association, Lahowal's then-MLA Rituparna Baruah in January this year, and the report of a two-member Fact-Finding Committee constituted in this regard in February.

All aspects of management of Dibrugarh University, especially financial matters spanning the last five years, were also brought within the purview of the inquiry.

The fact-finding committee was formed by the Governor on February 2 as he was not satisfied with the explanation provided by Prof. Tamuli regarding the allegations brought against him from different quarters a month earlier.

This committee had given its report on February 8 and based on it as well as other facts and materials available on record, the Governor had placed Prof. Tamuli under suspension on February 11 and constituted the high-level panel to further probe the charges.

