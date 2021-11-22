Left Menu

Robbers decamp with SBI ATM in Bihar's Motihari

PTI | Motihari | Updated: 22-11-2021 20:41 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 20:41 IST
Robbers decamped with an ATM containing Rs 35 lakh cash in Bihar's Motihari, police said on Monday.

The incident happened around 8.30 pm on Sunday in the Kotwa Bazar area, they said.

The ATM belonged to the State Bank of India (SBI), they added.

The police are scanning CCTV footage of the area to identify those behind the incident, said Arun Kumar Gupta, the deputy superintendent of police (Sadar).

''The bank is yet to lodge any written complaint with the police in this regard,'' he said.

