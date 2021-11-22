Union Minister inaugurates fishermen convention in Kerala

(Eds: RPT after correcting typo in para-1) Kochi, Nov 22 (PTI): Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and Information and Broadcasting L Murugan on Monday said the Centre had earmarked Rs 7.5 crore to set up integrated fishermen villages with schools and healthcare facilities, among others.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the 'Fishermen Convention' organised by Kerala Pradesh Fishermen Group (BMS) at Munambam near here.

The commitment of the Union government to fishermen was evident in the fact that it had created a separate department for Fisheries in Independent India and set apart Rs 20,000 crore for the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Campaign, Murugan said.

He said fuel subsidy for fishermen would continue.

Also, the Minister visited the Munambam Fishing Harbour concluding his visit to the southern State.

