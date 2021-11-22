Left Menu

TMC youth leader gets bail in Tripura

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 22-11-2021 21:14 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 21:14 IST
TMC youth leader Saayoni Ghosh, who was arrested on charges of criminal intimidation and attempt to murder, was on Monday granted bail by the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate in West Tripura district.

Ghosh was told to furnish a bail bond of RS 20,000.

Advocate Sankar Lodh, who represented Ghosh, said Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) S B Das has asked her to cooperate with police investigation. The West Bengal Trinamool Youth Congress president was on Sunday arrested on charges of criminal intimidation, attempt to murder and promotion of disharmony between groups after she raised the party's ‘khela hobe’ (game to be played) slogan to allegedly ''disrupt'' Tripura CM Biplab Deb’s street-corner meeting.

Some people, who were accompanying her, apparently hurled stones at the meeting, according to police sources.

The TMC leadership claimed several party activists came under attack when they had gathered outside the police station, where Ghosh was taken to after arrest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

