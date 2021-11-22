Left Menu

Tiger deaths in MP: HC asks state, Centre, NTCA to respond to PIL

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday served notices to the state, Centre and others on a PIL seeking the setting up of a special tiger protection force, akin to Karnataka, following the death of 36 big cats in the last twelve months in the state.Madhya Pradesh, incidentally, is dubbed as tiger state with the highest number of big cats in the country, the petitioners counsel said.Thirty six tigers have died, including three since October 31 this year.

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 22-11-2021 21:16 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 21:16 IST
Tiger deaths in MP: HC asks state, Centre, NTCA to respond to PIL
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday served notices to the state, Centre and others on a PIL seeking the setting up of a special tiger protection force, akin to Karnataka, following the death of 36 big cats in the last twelve months in the state.

Madhya Pradesh, incidentally, is dubbed as tiger state with the highest number of big cats in the country, the petitioner's counsel said.

''Thirty six tigers have died, including three since October 31 this year. Karnataka has set an example by constituting a Special Tiger Protection Force which is saving big cats and is being praised across the world for bringing down poaching. Such a force is needed in MP,'': the petitioner's counsel Aditya Sanghi told the court.

Deputy Advocate General Swapnil Ganguly said a division bench of Chief Justice Ravi Malimath and Justice Vishal Dhagat issued notices to the MP government, the Union government and the National Tiger Conservation Authority.

The petition had claimed that causes for tiger deaths in Madhya Pradesh range from electrocution, poisoning to infighting, conflict with humans and rail accidents, adding that of the 107 tigers deaths in a year in the country, 36 were in MP.

Bhopal based wildlife and environment activist Ajay Dubey, in his petition, stated that, on August 7, 2021, a tiger was found with its head and private parts cut off with an axe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: CyberX9

Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: Cy...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
4
5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021