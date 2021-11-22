Woman, young son killed while crossing road in Delhi

A 42-year-old woman and her young son were killed on Monday when a speeding car hit them while they were crossing a road in southeast Delhi's Sarita Vihar area, police said. According to police, at 12:47 pm they received information regarding an accident at Sarita Vihar opposite the Asia Pacific Mall. They rushed to the spot and found an i10 Grand car that had been in an accident, they said. Two injured, Rahela and her eight-year-old son Elamul Husain, residents of Jasola village, were rushed to the Apollo Hospital where they were declared brought dead, a senior police officer said. The woman, along with her son and daughter, were crossing the road when the accident occurred. Her daughter escaped unhurt, police said. A case has been registered under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at Sarita Vihar police station and investigation taken up, the officer said. During investigation, they found that the accident was a result of rash and negligent driving by 26-year-old Nishkarsh Saxena. He has been arrested, police said. Saxena was not under any influence of drugs or psychotropic substances, they said. The husband of the deceased works as a caretaker in a local mosque. The couple had three sons and a daughter. One son died on Monday and the other two had died earlier due to jaundice, police added.

