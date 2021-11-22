Following are the top stories at 9.30 pm: NATION DEL75 LDALL PAR-DATA Par panel adopts report on data protection amid dissent by several oppn MPs New Delhi: After nearly two years of deliberations, the Joint Committee of Parliament on the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 on Monday adopted the report on the Bill, which provided the government with powers to give exemptions to its probe agencies from the provisions of the Act, a move opposed by opposition MPs who filed their dissent notes.

DEL43 FARMLAWS-SC PANEL-MEMBER Farm laws: SC panel member says will decide on releasing report after analysing 'legal consequences' New Delhi: Anil J Ghanwat, part of the three-member Supreme Court-appointed committee on farm laws on Monday said he will decide on whether to release the panel's report after analysing the legal consequences and claimed that the two other members have given him the freedom to take a call.

CAL18 WB-2ND LD MAMATA Will meet PM, raise issues of Tripura violence and BSF's jurisdiction extension: Mamata Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said she will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during her visit to Delhi, and raise issues concerning the enhancement of BSF jurisdiction as well as the ongoing ''atrocities'' in Tripura.

DEL68 TMC-TRIPURA-2NDLD PROTEST TMC MPs meet Amit Shah on alleged police violence in Tripura New Delhi: A delegation of TMC MPs met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday alleging police violence in Tripura.

DEL8 VIRUS-LD CASES Daily COVID-19 cases in country lowest in 538 days New Delhi: India recorded 8,488 new coronavirus infections, the lowest in 538 days, taking the country's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,45,18,901, while the active cases declined to 1,18,443, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

DEL33 VACCINE-BOOSTER-DOSE No scientific evidence to support need for booster vaccine dose against Covid: ICMR chief New Delhi: There is no scientific evidence so far to support the need for a booster vaccine dose against COVID-19, ICMR Director General Dr Balram Bhargava said on Monday underlining the completion of second dose for India's adult population is the priority for the government for now.

DEL72 PB-2NDLD BLAST Grenade blast near Pathankot Army cantonment, police term it 'terror attack' Pathankot: A grenade blast occurred near the gate of the Army cantonment here, following which an alert has been sounded in the border district, police said on Monday.

DEL65 UP-MAHAPANCHAYAT-LD TIKAIT Not going home, govt must talk to us on other demands: Tikait at mahapanchayat Lucknow: Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Monday accused the government of trying to divide farmers and said it should talk to them to resolve all their issues, or else ''we are not going away''.

MDS20 AP-CAPITALS-LD ASSEMBLY AP Assembly repeals ''3 capitals'' law but CM vows to bring it back Amaravati: The Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government on Monday passed a Bill in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly, repealing the controversial AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Act, 2020, which was intended to establish three capitals for the state. DEL64 DL-POLLUTION 2NLD RAI Air pollution: Delhi lifts ban on construction; call on school reopening on November 24 New Delhi: The Delhi government on Monday lifted the ban on construction and demolition activities in the city in view of an improvement in air quality and the inconvenience caused to workers, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said.

DEL56 RJ-2NDLD PORTFOLIO Cabinet rejig: Rajasthan CM allocates portfolios to ministers, retains home and finance Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday allocated portfolios to ministers of his expanded cabinet, retaining home and finance with him.

DEL24 DEF-VARTHAMAN AWARD President confers Vir Chakra on Abhinandan Varthaman New Delhi: Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman, who downed an enemy jet during an aerial combat with Pakistan in 2019 and was held captive for three days in that country, was on Monday honoured with the Vir Chakra award by President Ram Nath Kovind. DEL13 AUSTRALIA-TRAVEL STUDENTS Australia announces easing of travel restrictions from December 1 New Delhi: Australia on Monday announced easing of its stringent pandemic-related travel restrictions from next month, a decision that is expected to help thousands of Indian students return to that country.

LEGAL LGD16 SC-LD PARAM BIR SC protects ex-Mumbai CP from arrest in criminal cases lodged against him in Maharashtra New Delhi: In a major relief to former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, the Supreme Court on Monday protected him from arrest in criminal cases lodged against him in Maharashtra, wondering that if he is being hounded for filing cases against police officers and extortionists, “what could happen to a common man”.

FOREIGN FGN33 CHINA-XI-LDALL SOUTHEAST ASIA Xi says China will not seek 'hegemony'; woos ASEAN with bounties to blunt US push into SCS Beijing:President Xi Jinping said on Monday that China will not seek ''hegemony'' or bully smaller countries as he announced USD 1.5 billion development assistance for the ASEAN besides the elevation of the ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership to strengthen security cooperation with the 10-nation bloc, amid the US push into the resource rich Indo-Pacific. By K J M Varma. PTI HDA

