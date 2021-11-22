Three held for UP Police recruitment exam scam: STF

With the arrest of three men, the Uttar Pradesh police on Monday claimed to have busted a gang involved in fraud related to recruitment in the state police service. The accused were arrested in Agra in western Uttar Pradesh by a team of the Special Task Force (STF) of the state police, it said. According to officials, the STF had been investigating inputs of gangs involved in fraudulent activities in exams for the UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board.

''Based on specific inputs, the Noida unit of the STF had gathered that in today's recruitment exam for sub inspector, a fake candidate would be replacing the actual candidate at RBS College exam centre in Agra,'' the STF said. ''The Noida STF accordingly reached the exam centre and arrested the three people involved in the episode,'' it said in a statement. Those held have been identified as racket kingpin Bunty Kumar, exam candidate Harendra Singh and Avinash Kumar, who would have sat for the exam instead of Harendra Singh, the agency said. According to the police, Bunty told investigators that he has been engaged in such exam fraud since 2017 and charged Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh from candidates depending on the exam. An FIR has been lodged at the Khandauli Police Station in Agra and further investigation is being carried out by the local police, the STF added. PTI KIS SRY

