Slovakia "intensively" looking at COVID lockdown possibility, PM says

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 22-11-2021 21:47 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 21:47 IST
Slovakia's Prime Minister Eduard Heger is intensively considering a possible three-week lockdown, like that imposed in Austria, amid a jump in COVID-19 cases, his office said on Monday.

The idea has been put forward by the Health Ministry, and Heger said expert opinion would be key in any decision.

