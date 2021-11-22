Slovakia "intensively" looking at COVID lockdown possibility, PM says
Reuters | Prague | Updated: 22-11-2021 21:47 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 21:47 IST
- Country:
- Czech Republic
Slovakia's Prime Minister Eduard Heger is intensively considering a possible three-week lockdown, like that imposed in Austria, amid a jump in COVID-19 cases, his office said on Monday.
The idea has been put forward by the Health Ministry, and Heger said expert opinion would be key in any decision.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Slovakia
- Health Ministry
- Austria
- Eduard Heger
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Slovakia reports highest daily tally of COVID-19 cases on record
Slovakia's COVID-19 hospitalisations top 2,500
Jaishankar meets FMs of Cyprus, Slovakia at Dubai Expo
Slovakia considers new COVID-19 steps as hospital admissions rise
EAM Jaishankar visits Dubai Expo; meets counterparts from Slovakia, Cyprus, Luxembourg