Left Menu

Amnesty urges Pakistan to end enforced disappearances

Amnesty International on Monday urged Pakistani authorities to stop forcibly disappearing suspected militants for years without trial, calling the practice abhorrent. In a report entitled Living Ghosts, the rights group describes the difficulties faced by the families of the disappeared in obtaining information about their detained relatives.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 22-11-2021 22:14 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 22:14 IST
Amnesty urges Pakistan to end enforced disappearances
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Amnesty International on Monday urged Pakistani authorities to stop forcibly disappearing suspected militants for years without trial, calling the practice “abhorrent.” In a report entitled “Living Ghosts,'' the rights group describes the difficulties faced by the families of the disappeared in obtaining information about their detained relatives. It says that since the beginning of the US-led war on terror, hundreds of Pakistani rights defenders, activists, students and journalists have gone missing. Among such detainees was Idris Khattak, who disappeared while traveling in the country's northwest in 2019. Weeks later, authorities acknowledged he was in their custody on unspecified treason charges. Khattak worked for Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch before disappearing.

“Enforced disappearance is a cruel practice that has caused indelible pain to hundreds of families in Pakistan over the past two decades. On top of the untold anguish of losing a loved one and having no idea of their whereabouts or safety, families endure other long-term effects including ill-health and financial problems,” said Rehab Mahamoor, Amnesty International's acting South Asia researcher.

She asked Pakistan to disclose the fate and whereabouts of all the disappeared to their families, and release those still being held. The group also urged officials linked to such enforced disappearances to be put on trial.

There was no immediate comment from the government, which has repeatedly denied the allegations. It says most of the missing went to neighbouring Afghanistan to join militant groups in recent years.

Although Pakistani law prohibits detentions without court approval, officials have privately conceded that intelligence agencies were holding an unspecified number of suspects at detention facilities.(AP) RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: CyberX9

Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: Cy...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
4
5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021