Bengal: Fuel tanker bursts into flames after falling into ditch

PTI | Jalpaiguri | Updated: 22-11-2021 22:31 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 22:31 IST
A fuel tanker burst into flames after it fell into a ditch in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on Monday, triggering panic among the locals, police said.

The accident happened at Hatir More in the Bandhunagar area on Siliguri-Jalpaiguri highway, they said.

The tanker was carrying petrol, and it burst into flames immediately after falling into the ditch, police said.

The driver who lost control of the vehicle, leading to the accident, managed to get out in time, they said.

There was no report of any casualties but panic gripped the area after the incident.

Fire brigade personnel were at the spot to douse the flames.

