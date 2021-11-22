HC: Malik's tweets against Wankhede driven by malice but charges not totally false

The Bombay High Court refused on Monday to restrain Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik from making public statements against NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede or his family, and said though the politician's tweets against the officer had been actuated by malice, charges made in them couldn't be considered to be totally false.

A bench of Justice Madhav Jamdar said though Wankhede had a fundamental right to privacy that was implicit in his right to life, as a civil servant, he couldn't escape public scrutiny, particularly since the NCP leader's allegations pertained to his official duties.

In arriving at its order, the high court considered two primary allegations levelled by Malik against Wankhede - the NCB officer was born a Muslim but had falsely claimed to belong to a Scheduled Caste to secure his central government job, and that the bureaucrat had sought illegal gratification while on duty.

The order came on a plea filed by Dnyandev Wankhede, father of Sameer Wankhede, seeking interim reliefs against Malik, including an injunction prohibiting him from posting any defamatory content on social media against the anti-drug agency officer and his family.

The HC relied upon the copy of Wankhede's birth certificate that Malik secured from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in response to his RTI query and submitted in the court to show that the IRS officer was born a Muslim, but had falsely claimed to belong to a designated Scheduled Caste to secure his central government job.

The court also noted that serious allegations of pay-off had been made against Sameer Wankhede by Prabhakar Sail, a panch witness in the drugs-on-cruise case in which Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan is one of the accused.

''The above two aspects clearly show that they are relating to the discharge of the official duties of said Mr. Sameer Wankhede,'' the HC said in its order.

''The factual position on record shows that the defendant (Malik) has raised very important issues concerning the acts and conduct of the plaintiff's son - Sameer Wankhede who is a public official,'' it said.

Citing the BMC-issued birth certificate, the judge said, ''It cannot be said at this stage that allegation No. 1 (pertaining to Wankhede's religion and caste certificate) is totally false.'' ''In view of affidavit of Prabhakar Raghoji Sail, it cannot be said at this stage that allegation No. 2 (pertaining to Wankhede having received illegal gratification while on duty) is totally false,'' the HC order read.

Sameer Wankhede's father Dnyandev has filed a defamation suit against Malik claiming the minister's tweets and public statements against him and his son were defamatory.

Dnyandev Wankhede has claimed Malik started his tirade against the IRS officer after the minister's son-in-law, Sameer Khan, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in January this year in a drugs case, had come out on bail in September-end.

The HC agreed that the timing of Malik's tweets against Wankhede were questionable. It noted that Sameer Khan had been let out on bail on September 27 by a Mumbai court and Malik had started making statements against the NCB officer and his family from October 14.

The court said Malik's initial statements and tweets against Wankhede seemed to have been made without due verification of facts. It, however, observed such allegations nevertheless could not be considered to be totally false prima facie (on the face of it.) ''It cannot be said that the Defendant (Malik) has acted after reasonable verification of the facts. However, at this prima facie stage and on the basis of material on record, it cannot be said that allegations made by the Defendant are totally false,'' the HC noted.

The court, however, added that in the future, Malik must ''conduct reasonable verification of the facts before publishing, writing, speaking in media, including electronic media and the social media, or publishing in any manner whatsoever any content/material which amounts to defamatory of Plaintiff (Dnyandev) or his family members.'' The HC directed all parties to file their replies and rejoinder affidavits on the main defamation suit by next month and posted the matter for further hearing on December 20.

