A 'duty' to chase Ahmaud Arbery? Jury in murder trial hears clashing accounts

A jury heard dueling accounts of whether the three white men charged in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery had any right to chase the unarmed Black man through their mostly white Georgia neighborhood as closing arguments in the murder trial began on Monday. Gregory McMichael, 65; his son Travis McMichael, 35; and their neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan, 52, have pleaded not guilty to charges including murder, aggravated assault and false imprisonment.

Prosecutor Linda Dunikoski said the defendants wrongly "assumed the worst" about 25-year-old Arbery. "They made their decision to attack Ahmaud Arbery in their driveways because he was a Black man running down the street," she said. She noted Arbery, an avid jogger, did not even have his cellphone on him and said the men killed him "not because he's a threat to them, but because he wouldn't stop and talk to them."

The younger McMichael was the only defendant to take the stand, testifying that he fired his shotgun at close range at Arbery in self defense in what he said was the most traumatic event of his life. He said Arbery had grabbed at his gun after the five-minute chase through the defendants' mostly white neighborhood of Satilla Shores on Feb. 23, 2020. In his own closing argument, Jason Sheffield, one of McMichael's lawyers, pointed to the law-enforcement training McMichael got during his nine years in the U.S. Coast Guard, where he worked as a mechanic.

Sheffield showed jurors parts of the widely seen cellphone video Bryan made of the shooting as he drove near in his own truck, freezing it at the moment Arbery runs towards Travis McMichael, who had just aimed his shotgun at Arbery. "There's no question that Ahmaud's hands are on this gun," he said, saying McMichael was in fear of his life at this moment. "You are allowed to defend yourself. You are allowed to use force that is likely to cause death or serious bodily injury if you believe it's necessary. At that moment Travis, believed it is necessary."

CITIZEN'S ARREST Dunikoski said the jury should consider whether McMichael lied on the stand and derided his testimony as self-serving: "I don't dispute that it was the most traumatic experience of his life. How did Mr. Arbery's day go for him, huh?" she said.

McMichael testified that he and his father thought Arbery might have been behind recent thefts in the neighborhood and that he briefly saw Arbery 12 days before the shooting outside a nearby empty, half-built house after dark. No evidence has emerged that Arbery took anything on his frequent runs through Satilla Shores. Arbery had nothing on him when he was killed but his running clothes and sneakers.

Dunikoski, who spoke for about an hour, told the jury that at most Arbery could be accused of trespass after jurors saw security-camera videos of him, dressed in his running clothes, walking around the half-built house on several nights in late 2019 or 2020. The defendants have argued that they had a right to try to detain Arbery under Georgia's citizen's arrest law, which was repealed in the wake of outrage over the killing.

That law allowed anyone to detain a person if there is reasonable and probably knowledge that the person is fleeing a serious felony crime they just committed. But trespassing is a misdemeanor, she said, and none of the defendants knew where Arbery had been or what he was doing before running past their driveways.

Sheffield later countered that nothing has to be taken for a burglary to have been committed under Georgia law, and that there is no "time limit" after a crime after which someone cannot be arrested. "Not every person is arrested at the moment they commit the crime," Sheffield said.

For the felony murder charges, the prosecution does not have to show the defendants intended to kill Arbery. They only need to prove that the men assaulted him, by driving at him or wielding the shotgun at him, or falsely imprisoned him using their trucks, and that one of those underlying felony crimes caused Arbery's death.

