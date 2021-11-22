Left Menu

Maha: SSB jawan killed as gun goes off

A Sashastra Seema Bal jawan traveling to his camp in Hingoli in Maharashtra died after his gun went off in Nanded on Monday morning, a police official said.SSB trooper Pappala Bhanuprasad 36 from Andhra Pradesh was traveling back to his camp located in Yelki in Hingoli.

PTI | Hingoli | Updated: 22-11-2021 23:37 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 23:37 IST
''SSB trooper Pappala Bhanuprasad (36) from Andhra Pradesh was traveling back to his camp located in Yelki in Hingoli. At around 3:30am. on Hingoli-Nanded road near Dongarkada village, his gun went off and a bullet pierced his chest,'' he said. Bhanuprasad was first taken to a health facility in Ardhapur and then rushed to Nanded Civil Hospital at 6 am where he was declared dead on arrival.

An accidental death case has been registered and further probe into the incident is underway, he added.

