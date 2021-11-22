Maha: SSB jawan killed as gun goes off

A Sashastra Seema Bal jawan traveling to his camp in Hingoli in Maharashtra died after his gun went off in Nanded on Monday morning, a police official said.

''SSB trooper Pappala Bhanuprasad (36) from Andhra Pradesh was traveling back to his camp located in Yelki in Hingoli. At around 3:30am. on Hingoli-Nanded road near Dongarkada village, his gun went off and a bullet pierced his chest,'' he said. Bhanuprasad was first taken to a health facility in Ardhapur and then rushed to Nanded Civil Hospital at 6 am where he was declared dead on arrival.

An accidental death case has been registered and further probe into the incident is underway, he added.

