Left Menu

Judge tosses indictments over deadly COVID-19 outbreak at Massachusetts veterans' home

"There was insufficient reasonably trustworthy evidence presented to the grand jury that, had these two dementia units not been merged, the medical condition of these five veterans would have been materially different," McDonough wrote. He said the indictments also needed to be dismissed due to insufficient evidence that Walsh and Clinton fit the definition of "caretakers" under a state law governing the elder neglect charges.

Reuters | Updated: 23-11-2021 02:30 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 02:30 IST
Judge tosses indictments over deadly COVID-19 outbreak at Massachusetts veterans' home

A Massachusetts judge on Monday dismissed indictments against two former leaders of a veterans home who were charged with criminal neglect for their roles in handling a COVID-19 outbreak that killed 76 people. The criminal case against former Holyoke Soldiers' Home Superintendent Bennett Walsh and former Medical Director David Clinton was believed to be the first to be filed nationally tied to an outbreak at a U.S. nursing facility during the pandemic.

The case against the two men stemmed from a March 2020 decision to consolidate two dementia units, which Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said put COVID-19 positive residents within feet of ones without symptoms. Both men were charged with five counts of "wantonly or recklessly" committing or permitting bodily injury, and five counts for abuse, neglect or mistreatment of an elderly or disabled person.

Those charges concerned five specific veterans whom Justice Edward McDonough in Hampden County Superior Court said had already been exposed to COVID-19 before the dementia units were merged. "There was insufficient reasonably trustworthy evidence presented to the grand jury that, had these two dementia units not been merged, the medical condition of these five veterans would have been materially different," McDonough wrote.

He said the indictments also needed to be dismissed due to insufficient evidence that Walsh and Clinton fit the definition of "caretakers" under a state law governing the elder neglect charges. Michael Jennings, a lawyer for Walsh, said the case was not over since the state could appeal. Jillian Fennimore, Healey's spokesperson, said her office was evaluating its legal options.

“We are very disappointed in today’s ruling, especially on behalf of the innocent victims and families harmed by the defendants’ actions," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

 United States
2
Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early treatment

Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early t...

 India
3
Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo the damaging effects on your DNA

Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo ...

 Australia
4
Study finds ridesharing might reduce drunk driving accidents

Study finds ridesharing might reduce drunk driving accidents

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021