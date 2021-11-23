Left Menu

Judge tosses indictments over deadly COVID-19 outbreak at Massachusetts veterans' home

A Massachusetts judge on Monday dismissed indictments against two former leaders of a veterans home who were charged with criminal neglect for their roles in handling a COVID-19 outbreak that killed 76 people.

Reuters | Updated: 23-11-2021 03:08 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 03:08 IST
Judge tosses indictments over deadly COVID-19 outbreak at Massachusetts veterans' home

A Massachusetts judge on Monday dismissed indictments against two former leaders of a veterans home who were charged with criminal neglect for their roles in handling a COVID-19 outbreak that killed 76 people. The criminal case against former Holyoke Soldiers' Home Superintendent Bennett Walsh and former Medical Director David Clinton was believed to be the first in the nation tied to a COVID-19 outbreak at a U.S. nursing facility.

The outbreak at the Soldiers' Home, a 247-bed, state-run facility in Holyoke that provides healthcare, nursing and other services to veterans, was one of the deadliest to occur at a U.S. nursing facility. Michael Jennings, Walsh's lawyer, said he was "certainly happy the judge agreed with our arguments," while noting the case was not over, as the state could appeal.

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey's office, which brought the charges, is evaluating its options, said spokesperson Jillian Fennimore. "We are very disappointed in today's ruling, especially on behalf of the innocent victims and families harmed by the defendants' actions," she said.

The case stemmed from a March 2020 decision to consolidate two dementia units, which Healey said put COVID-19 positive residents within feet of ones without symptoms. Walsh and Clinton were charged in September 2020 with five counts of elder neglect and five counts of permitting serious bodily injury to an elder.

Those charges concerned five specific veterans whom Justice Edward McDonough in Hampden County Superior Court said had already been exposed to COVID-19 before the merger. "There was insufficient reasonably trustworthy evidence presented to the grand jury that, had these two dementia units not been merged, the medical condition of these five veterans would have been materially different," McDonough wrote https://tmsnrt.rs/3FCAVTT.

He said Walsh and Clinton also did not fit the definition of "caretakers" under the state's elder abuse law.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

 United States
2
Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early treatment

Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early t...

 India
3
Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo the damaging effects on your DNA

Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo ...

 Australia
4
Study finds ridesharing might reduce drunk driving accidents

Study finds ridesharing might reduce drunk driving accidents

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021