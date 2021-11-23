U.S. to pay $130 million to resolve claims over 2018 Parkland school shooting
The U.S. government has reached a settlement valued at approximately $130 million with families of students and faculty who were killed and injured during the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, a source familiar with the discussions said on Monday.
The settlement, once finalized, would resolve litigation seeking to hold the FBI accountable for its handling of tips involving the teenage shooter.
