U.S. concerned about Russian military buildup near Ukraine-White House

Reuters | Updated: 23-11-2021 03:50 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 03:50 IST
The United States has serious concerns about Russian military activities and harsh rhetoric aimed at Ukraine, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday.

"We call on Moscow to de-escalate tensions," she said, speaking as President Joe Biden flew to Fort Bragg, North Carolina. She said U.S. officials have had extensive conversations with European allies on the issue.

