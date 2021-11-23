U.S. to pay $130 million to resolve claims over 2018 Parkland school shooting

The U.S. government has reached a settlement valued at about $130 million with the families of students and faculty who were killed and injured during the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, a source familiar with the talks said on Monday. The settlement, once finalized, would resolve litigation seeking to hold the FBI accountable for its handling of tips involving the teenage shooter.

Justice Department representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The massacre, one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history, left 17 students and staff members dead.

The accused gunman, former Parkland student Nikolas Cruz, pleaded guilty in a Florida courtroom last month to 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder. Cruz, 23, still faces a possible death sentence. "Although no resolution could ever restore what the Parkland families lost, this settlement marks an important step toward justice," said Kristina Infante of Podhurst Orseck, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, in a press release.