Saudi-led Yemen coalition to target Houthi sites in Sanaa -state TV
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 23-11-2021 06:03 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 06:03 IST
The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said on Tuesday it is launching air raids on "legitimate" Houthi military targets in the capital Sanaa, asking civilians not to gather around or approach potential targets, the state TV reported.
The Houthis have repeatedly launched cross-border attacks on Saudi Arabia using drones and missiles since the coalition intervened in Yemen in March 2015 after the movement ousted the Saudi-backed government from the capital.
