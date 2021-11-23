Left Menu

Over 117 cr COVID vaccine doses administered in India so far

In a milestone achievement, the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 117 crore, informed the Central Government on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2021 08:48 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 08:48 IST
Over 117 cr COVID vaccine doses administered in India so far
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a milestone achievement, the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 117 crore, informed the Central Government on Tuesday. "India has administered more than 117 crore COVID vaccines under the world's largest vaccine drive so far," the Government of India said in a tweet.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday, more than 63 lakh (63,98,165) vaccine doses were administered to the beneficiaries till 7 pm on Monday, it said, adding that the daily vaccination tally is likely to increase with the compilation of the final reports by late night. The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with the healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase and the drive for frontline workers (FLWs) began from February 2.

The second phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age. The government started the vaccination for all people aged above 45 years from April 1 and the vaccination for everyone above 18 years of age commenced from May 1.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain. As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Central government has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them COVID Vaccines free of cost. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

 United States
2
Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early treatment

Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early t...

 India
3
Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo the damaging effects on your DNA

Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo ...

 Australia
4
Study finds ridesharing might reduce drunk driving accidents

Study finds ridesharing might reduce drunk driving accidents

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021