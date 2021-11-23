Left Menu

Rajasthan: Three arrested for ATM robbery in Jodhpur

Three out of six members of a gang that looted an ATM machine filled with Rs 26 lakh on November 12 in Jodhpur were arrested on Sunday, informed local police.

Three accused in ATM robbery case arrested by Jodhpur police (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three out of six members of a gang that looted an ATM machine filled with Rs 26 lakh on November 12 in Jodhpur were arrested on Sunday, informed local police. "On November 12, under Rajiv Gandhi Nagar police station area, an ATM of Bank of India was uprooted by some unknown criminals. The special team was constituted in the case and three accused have been arrested," said Digant Anand, Deputy Commissioner of Police, West Jodhpur.

"After looting the machine they distributed money equally between themselves and were on a run. After we arrested three of them, around Rs. 7.75 lakh and the vehicle used in the crime has been seized," he added. Police operation searching the rest of the accused is underway. (ANI)

