JK: Indian Army organises ex-servicemen rally on 73rd Poonch Link-up Day

The Indian Army organised an ex-servicemen rally to honour war widows and families of the ex-servicemen on the occasion of the 73rd Poonch link-up day to mark the remembrance of soldiers who died in 1947, 1965, 1971 wars. This day is celebrated every year with the active participation of the Indian army, former servicemen and the residents of Poonch.

While speaking to ANI, Inderjeet, District Development Commissioner (DDC), Poonch, said, "This place here in Poonch is known as 'Naman Sthal'. This is a remembrance of those soldiers who died in 1947, 1965, 1971 wars. A program was organised to pay tribute to the soldiers." Ali Mohammed, a former serviceman, said, "In 1947, Indian Army had done a link up with the soldiers. This is a very important day for the people of Poonch. All the former servicemen and the officials are present here to mark this day."

Waseem Akhter, a war widow, said, "We have gathered here to remember the contribution of our brave soldiers to the nation. Former servicemen and the families of the soldiers are present here. We have paid our tributes to the soldiers." Mohammed Basheer, a former serviceman, said, "Different cultural programs were being held here in Poonch where the officials and the families of soldiers were present. This is a very special day for the people of Poonch." (ANI)

