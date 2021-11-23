Left Menu

India records lowest COVID-19 cases in 543 days with 7,579 new infections in last 24 hrs

With 7,579 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India recorded the lowest COVID-19 cases in the last 543 days, the Union Health Ministry informed on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2021 10:32 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 10:32 IST
India records lowest COVID-19 cases in 543 days with 7,579 new infections in last 24 hrs
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With 7,579 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India recorded the lowest COVID-19 cases in the last 543 days, the Union Health Ministry informed on Tuesday. India also witnessed 236 COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours.

Out of the fresh COVID-19 cases and deaths in the last 24 hours across the country, Kerala reported 3,698 cases and 75 deaths. Meanwhile, India's active caseload stands at 1,13,584, the lowest in 536 days. Active cases account for less than 1 per cent of total cases, currently at 0.33 per cent, the lowest since March 2020.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), as many as 12,202 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. With this, the recovery tally in the country has gone up to 3,39,46,749. The recovery rate currently stands at 98.32 per cent. "Daily positivity rate (0.79 per cent) less than 2 per cent for last 50 days. Weekly Positivity Rate (0.93 per cent) less than 2 per cent for last 60 days," said the ministry.

Meanwhile, more than 63.34 crore samples were tested for COVID-19 up till November 22. With the administration of 71,92,154 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 117.63 Cr (1,17,63,73,499) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 1,21,69,135 sessions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

 United States
2
Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early treatment

Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early t...

 India
3
Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo the damaging effects on your DNA

Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo ...

 Australia
4
Study finds ridesharing might reduce drunk driving accidents

Study finds ridesharing might reduce drunk driving accidents

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021