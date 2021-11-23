Left Menu

Kerala: PFI office-bearer held in connection with RSS worker's murder

A Popular Front of India (PFI) office-bearer was arrested by Palakkad police in connection with the murder of an RSS worker S Sanjith in the district on Tuesday.

ANI | Palakkad (Kerala) | Updated: 23-11-2021 10:34 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 10:34 IST
R Viswanath, Palakkad Superintendent of Police (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Sanjith was hacked to death allegedly by the workers of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political wing of the PFI, on November 15.

R Viswanadh, Palakkad Superintendent of Police, said, "We have arrested one person in connection with the murder of an RSS worker. We cannot reveal any details of the suspect because the arrest has been made on the basis of statements from eyewitnesses, and it could affect the further investigation. We are moving ahead with the procedures of identifying the suspect. More arrests will be made in the next two days." A Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker was hacked to death in Kerala's Palakkad district, police said on November 15.

According to the police, the deceased was waylaid and attacked when he was travelling with his wife on his motorbike. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

