Bihar: Searches being conducted at Child Development Project Officer's Patna residence in connection with disproportionate asset case

A Special Vigilance Unit (SVU) is carrying out searches at the residential premises of Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) Jyoti Kumari in connection with a disproportionate asset case against her, informed officials. "Search is being conducted at Jyoti Kumari's residential premises at RPS More, Rupaspur Police Station, Patna on the strength of search warrant issued by the learned court of Special Judge vigilance Patna," said the official statement.

A case under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption act 1988 was registered against her on Monday for possession of disproportionate assets, the official release added. More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)