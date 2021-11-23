Left Menu

Air Force chief, Navy chief designate receive Param Vishisht Seva Medal

Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari and Navy chief designate Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar were awarded Param Vishisht Seva Medal from President Ram Nath Kovind in an investiture ceremony on Tuesday.

Ace fighter pilot Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari took charge as the Chief of Air Staff on September 30, while the Centre, earlier on November 9, announced that Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar will take charge as the Navy chief from November 30.

Kumar will take over Admiral KB Singh who is superannuating after a 30-month tenure. (ANI)

