No reduction in COVID-19 testing in Uttarakhand, says State Health Min after Chief Secretary's order stating otherwise

Reacting to Uttarakhand Chief Secretary's order of discontinuing the practice of testing tourists for COVID-19 at the state's border and railway stations, Health Minister Dhan Singh Rawat on Tuesday said that the chief secretary's order is not the state government's decision, adding that there will be no reduction in testing in the state.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 23-11-2021 12:53 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 12:53 IST
No reduction in COVID-19 testing in Uttarakhand, says State Health Min after Chief Secretary's order stating otherwise
Uttrakhand Health Minister Dhan Singh Rawat (File Photo) . Image Credit: ANI
Reacting to Uttarakhand Chief Secretary's order of discontinuing the practice of testing tourists for COVID-19 at the state's border and railway stations, Health Minister Dhan Singh Rawat on Tuesday said that the chief secretary's order is not the state government's decision, adding that there will be no reduction in testing in the state. "There is a need to be careful in times of Coronavirus pandemic, so there will be no reduction in testing by the government. The government will once again reconsider whether or not we should remove the testing booths established in the border areas," said Rawat.

"The decision to stop testing on the border is not of the government. If the Chief Secretary has made any such order, then we will also talk to him and it will be discussed in the cabinet," he added. The State Health Minister further said, "The first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine has been administered to everyone in the state and the second dose has also been administered to almost 60 per cent of the residents. During the Chardham Yatra, the government had started the work of testing at the border, Chardham Yatra has now ended and there are zero cases in ten districts of the state."

"The government will take a decision after considering everything. The cases of corona are increasing in the whole country and in many states, so there will be no reduction in the testing of the Covid-19 by the government in Uttarakhand," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

