China military says U.S. warship in Taiwan Strait creating risks
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 23-11-2021 12:58 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 12:53 IST
- Country:
- China
The Chinese military said on Tuesday that the transit of U.S. warship Milius in the Taiwan Strait was creating security risks and undermining regional stability.
China's military will take all necessary steps to counter all threats and provocations, and safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity, a military spokesman said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- U.S.
- Chinese
- Taiwan Strait
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China reports 89 new coronavirus cases for Nov 7 vs 74 day earlier
China builds mockups of U.S. Navy ships in area used missile target practice
China builds mockups of U.S. Navy ships in area used for missile target practice
AUG 5-UPDATE 1-China posts first decline in local new COVID-19 cases this week
Shanghai stocks edge up as China exports data supports