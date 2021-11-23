Left Menu

Ukrainian navy receives two former U.S. coast guard patrol boats

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 23-11-2021 13:50 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 13:46 IST
Ukrainian navy receives two former U.S. coast guard patrol boats
  • Ukraine

Two refitted former U.S. Coast Guard patrol boats intended to bolster the Ukrainian navy have arrived at the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Odessa, the Ukrainian navy said on Tuesday.

"We appreciate the contribution of the United States to deter the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine," naval commander Oleksiy Neyizhpapa was quoted as saying.

The two new boats are part of a package of assistance to Ukraine that has been worth over $2.5 billion since 2014, the year Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine and Russian-backed separatists seized a swathe of eastern Ukraine.

