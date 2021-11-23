Left Menu

Abu Dhabi crown prince to visit Turkey on Nov. 24 - Turkish Presidency

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 23-11-2021 13:54 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 13:48 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, the UAE's de facto ruler, will visit Turkey for talks with President Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday, the Turkish Presidency said, as the regional rivals try to repair frayed tied.

Reuters reported last week that Sheikh Mohammed would visit Turkey for the first time in years. The two countries have battled for regional influence and backed opposing sides in conflicts, but Ankara has sought to reduce tensions with the UAE and its Arab allies in recent months.

"Steps that can be taken to improve cooperation will be discussed," the Turkish presidency said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

