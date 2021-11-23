Left Menu

CBI chargesheets former NIA officer for helping IRS officer facing corruption probe

Chand, who was then GST commissioner, Kanpur, and his wife were arrested by the CBI in 2018 in a corruption case for allegedly seeking a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh from a Kanpur-based businessman, they said.The couple allegedly contacted Srivastava to help provide CDRs of a number belonging to one Sudesh Saini soon after they were booked, the officials said.The couples activities were under the scanner of CBIs special unit, which intercepted the call between Avinash Kaur and Srivastava and informed the NIA, they added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2021 13:55 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 13:50 IST
CBI chargesheets former NIA officer for helping IRS officer facing corruption probe
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The CBI has filed a chargesheet against former NIA officer Jalaj Srivastava for allegedly obtaining call detail records for an IRS officer, Sansar Chand, who is facing a corruption case, officials said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has also named Chand's wife Avinash Kaur as an accused with Srivastava in its chargesheet filed before a special court recently.

The CBI has invoked charges of criminal conspiracy (120-B), criminal breach of trust (409) under the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the officials said.

During his posting with the National Investigation Agency, Srivastava, who was Chand and Avinash Kaur's neighbor in HUDCO place in south Delhi's Andrews Ganj locality, had allegedly helped them by providing them with the call detail records (CDRs), they said. Chand, who was then GST commissioner, Kanpur, and his wife were arrested by the CBI in 2018 in a corruption case for allegedly seeking a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh from a Kanpur-based businessman, they said.

The couple allegedly contacted Srivastava to help provide CDRs of a number belonging to one Sudesh Saini soon after they were booked, the officials said.

The couple's activities were under the scanner of CBI's special unit, which intercepted the call between Avinash Kaur and Srivastava and informed the NIA, they added. During an internal probe of the NIA, it emerged that Srivastava allegedly sought call records of three numbers during 2017 and 2018 citing their requirements in a case probed by the agency. He allegedly asked the staff of an IPS officer to send the e-mail to the service provider seeking CDRs stating their requirement in the case probed by the NIA, officials said. The report shows he successfully managed to get CDRs of two numbers which he allegedly forwarded to Avinash Kaur, they said.

Srivastava was shifted to his parent cadre Border Security Force. After getting the inquiry report, the CBI sought sanction from the Home Ministry to book Srivastava and did so after getting it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

 United States
2
Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early treatment

Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early t...

 India
3
Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo the damaging effects on your DNA

Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo ...

 Australia
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021