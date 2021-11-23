Left Menu

Visakhapatnam: 70 students of Govt school fall ill, food poisoning suspected

Around 70 students of Kasturba Gandhi Girls' School in Paderu of Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam fell sick allegedly due to food poisoning after consuming food at their hostel mess on Monday night, informed officials on Tuesday.

ANI | Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 23-11-2021 14:02 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 14:02 IST
Visakhapatnam: 70 students of Govt school fall ill, food poisoning suspected
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Around 70 students of Kasturba Gandhi Girls' School in Paderu of Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam fell sick allegedly due to food poisoning after consuming food at their hostel mess on Monday night, informed officials on Tuesday. Soon after students started complaining of vomiting and uneasiness they were taken to a hospital nearby.

"Around 70 students were shifted to hospitals after they reported vomiting on Monday late night. The health of all the students is stable now. Doctors have examined the students and have taken their samples to figure out why they fell ill. I will give the report only after doctor's confirmation," said L Chandrakala, District Education Officer. "According to the information I have received, they started vomiting after dinner on Monday. We suspect its food poisoning," added Chandrakala. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

 United States
2
Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early treatment

Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early t...

 India
3
Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo the damaging effects on your DNA

Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo ...

 Australia
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021