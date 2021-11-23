Left Menu

Israel says Iran launched maritime attacks from UAE bases in Chabahar, Qeshm island

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 23-11-2021 14:55 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 14:53 IST
Israel says Iran launched maritime attacks from UAE bases in Chabahar, Qeshm island
Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israel accused Iran on Tuesday of carrying out attacks on maritime targets from bases in Chabahar and Qeshem island, saying that these sites were also used to store combat drones.

Defence Minister Benny Gantz made the allegation, which he described as a first public disclosure, during a televised speech at a security conference hosted by Reichman University.

TRENDING

1
5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

 United States
2
Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early treatment

Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early t...

 India
3
Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo the damaging effects on your DNA

Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo ...

 Australia
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021