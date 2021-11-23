Left Menu

Power Minister flags off reconstruction works worth Rs 22.5 cr for flood-affected Uttarakhand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2021 15:05 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 15:01 IST
Power Minister flags off reconstruction works worth Rs 22.5 cr for flood-affected Uttarakhand
Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

Power Minister R K Singh on Tuesday flagged off reconstruction and restoration activities worth Rs 22.5 crore in Uttarakhand by central power sector enterprises (CPSEs) of power sector, to give relief after flood damages in state in October.

''Union Minister of Power R K Singh today presented a cheque of Rs 22.5 crore to Uttarakhand Minister of Disaster Management D S Rawat here with virtual presence of Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami,'' a power ministry statement said.

Singh applauded the swift action taken by the Power sector CPSEs to support the state of Uttarakhand.

He conveyed strong commitment of the central government to support Uttarakhand in crisis.

He also appreciated power CPSEs for coming forward to support people in times of need as done during COVID crisis as well.

On this occasion, Chief minister of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami presented (virtually) heartfelt gratitude towards the Union Power Minister and thanked all CPSEs for their commitment to the state in times of crisis.

Ministry of State for Power Krishan Pal Gurjar, Union Secretary Power Alok Kumar and CMDs of Power CPSUs also attended the event.

Recently, Uttarakhand witnessed unusually high and unprecedented rainfall in some places on 17 and 18 October, 2021, resulting in loss of lives and severe damage to infrastructure and public utilities in many districts.

The power sector CPSEs, in their bid to stand united for restoration works in the flood hit Uttarakhand, contributed a sum of Rs 22,50,00,000 to the Uttar State Disaster Management Authority (USDMA).

The aid would be used to rebuild school buildings and health centres among other activities.

Activities under the project will be for reconstruction/restoration work in 478 schools in 8 districts (Bageshwar, Nanital, Udham Singh Nagar, Pauri, Chamoli, Almora, Champawat and Pithoragarh) and 28 health centres in 5 districts (Almora, Champawat, Udham Singh Nagar, Nanital, and Pithoragarh) of Uttarakhand.

The project will be executed by the USDMA from the financial support extended by the power sector CPSEs under CSR.

State-run power giant NTPC has provide Rs eight crore aid followed by REC Ltd at five crore, Power Finance Corporation at Rs 4 crore and Power Grid Corporation at Rs 3.5 crore. The NHPC has provided Rs 1 crore while SJVN and THDC have given aid of Rs 50 lakh each.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

 United States
2
Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early treatment

Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early t...

 India
3
Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo the damaging effects on your DNA

Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo ...

 Australia
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021