SC-appointed panel member writes to CJI urging early release of report on farm laws

Anil Ghanwat, one of the members of the Supreme Court-appointed panel on farm laws, on Tuesday wrote to Chief Justice of India, urging him to consider releasing the report on the three agri laws in the public domain at the earliest or authorise the committee to do so.Ghanwat, also a senior leader of Shetkari Sangathan, said he will mobilise one lakh farmers and bring them to Delhi in the next couple of months demanding farm reforms.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2021 15:06 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 15:01 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
Anil Ghanwat, one of the members of the Supreme Court-appointed panel on farm laws, on Tuesday wrote to Chief Justice of India, urging him to consider releasing the report on the three agri laws in the public domain at the earliest or authorise the committee to do so.

Ghanwat, also a senior leader of Shetkari Sangathan, said he will mobilise one lakh farmers and bring them to Delhi in the next couple of months demanding farm reforms. In the letter dated November 23 written to Chief Justice of India, Ghanwat said after the government's decision to repeal the three farm laws in the coming Winter Session of Parliament, the panel's report is ''no longer relevant'' but the recommendations are of great public interest. ''The report can also play an educational role and ease the misapprehensions of many farmers who have, in my opinion, been misguided by some leaders....,'' he said. The three-member panel had submitted the report to the apex court on March 19. Since then, the report has not been made public.

