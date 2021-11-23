Israel says Iran has launched maritime attacks from UAV bases in Chabahar, Qeshm island

Israel accused Iran on Tuesday of carrying out attacks on maritime targets from bases in Chabahar and Qeshem island, saying that these sites were also used to store combat drones.

Defence Minister Benny Gantz made the allegation, which he described as a first public disclosure, during a televised speech at a security conference hosted by Reichman University.

