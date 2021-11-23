Left Menu

Plea against PM's pic on vaccine certificate: Kerala HC seeks Centre, state stand

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 23-11-2021 15:17 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 15:11 IST
Plea against PM's pic on vaccine certificate: Kerala HC seeks Centre, state stand
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday sought the Centre and state government's response to a plea seeking removal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photograph from the COVID-19 vaccination certificate.

''Admitted,'' Justice N Nagaresh said and issued notice to the Centre and the Kerala government seeking their stand on the petition by a senior citizen who has contended that the PM's photo on his vaccination certificate was a violation of fundamental rights.

The court directed the Centre and the state to file their reply affidavits before the next date of hearing.

The petitioner, Peter Myaliparampil, has contended that he had paid for the two doses of vaccine and therefore, the certificate was his ''private space'' with his personal details on record and therefore, it was inappropriate to intrude into the privacy of an individual.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

 United States
2
Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early treatment

Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early t...

 India
3
Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo the damaging effects on your DNA

Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo ...

 Australia
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021