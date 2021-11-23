MHA asks states, UTs to strengthen capacity to deal with cases of crime against women

By Rajnish Singh Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has directed all the States and the Union Territories (UTs) to focus on strengthening their capacity to deal with cases of crime against women.

The MHA has also sought a "status note" on the ground level implementation of the directions issued focusing on women security, requesting that "suitable direction may be issued for early commencement of the action and continuous monitoring in the matter regularly to calibrate the action". The ministry communicated its agenda emphasizing the need to provide better security to women across the country through a recent circular to all the Chief Secretaries, Home Secretaries, Directors General of Police in all States and the UTs.

Issuing the circular last week, the MHA also mentioned eight of its advisories issued to all the States and the UTs between May 10, 2013, to June 30, 2021, asking to draw their attention towards the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) linked to crimes against women. Citing the 233rd report of the Department Related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs, the MHA reminded its several recommendations on strengthening the mechanism for dealing with crimes against women, specially SOPs on registration of FIRs including details on total Zero FIRs filed and disposed of, and training to Police Personnel on dealing with crimes against Women using Bureau of Police Research and Developments (BPR&D's) SOP.

The Standing Committee has also recommended that SOPs on registration of FIRs should include guidelines to Police to record reasons for the delay in reporting of crime by the complainants to the Police, mentioned the MHA. "It is stated that this field is provided in the Crime and Criminal Tracking Networks and Systems (CCTNS). The states and UTs may also widely circulate the BPR&D's Handbook on Women's Safety and Security. A handbook for First Respondents and Investigators in the Police to all its personnel, as well as include them in the training modules."

In this context, the ministry said, attention is also invited to the use of Crime Analytics by Delhi Police in the prevention of street crimes through crime mapping and Identification of hot spots for reinforced action. "The Parliamentary Standing Committee has recommended that similar efforts may be taken in other metropolitan cities," it said.

In doing so, the MHA said, the "Crime Mapping Analytics and Productive system (CMAP) and COGNOS BI tool deployed on CCTNS may be utilized." These have been made available to states and UTs by National Crime Records Bureau, the MHA mentioned. (ANI)

