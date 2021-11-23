Left Menu

Following are Tuesday's commodities prices

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 23-11-2021 15:42 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 15:29 IST
Following are Tuesday's commodities prices
Following are Tuesday's commodities prices (All rates in Rs/quintal): Rice Fine 4000-5100: Medium 4200-5600: Jowar 2000-2600: Jaggery cube 4200-4300: Jaggery ball 4800-5000: Coriander Seed 12000-15000: Chilies fine 26000-28000: Potato Big 2200-2600: Medium 1800-2200: Onion Big 2500-3000: Medium 1500-2500: Small 1000-1500.

Tamarind 9000-10000: Garlic 4000-9000: Horsegram 3600-4200: Wheat 2800-3200 Turmeric 8000-14000: Turdhal 7600-10600: Green Gram Dhal 8800-9600: Black gram dal 8800-13200: Bengal Gram dhal 6200-7100: Mustard 9500-11000: Gingelly 13500-16500: Sugar 3800-4000: Groundnut Seed 9500-9800: Copra 17000-19000.

Groundnut oil (10kg): 1600-1800 Coconut oil (10kg):1780-2250 Gingelly oil: 1800-2950 Ghee (5kg): 2180-2450.

