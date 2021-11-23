13-year-old girl raped in UP village

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped in a village here, police said on Tuesday.

The minor was working at a farm on Monday evening when a 21-year-old man from a nearby village allegedly dragged her to a forest area and raped her, local Pailani police station SHO Umesh Kumar Singh said.

The man also threatened to kill her, he added.

A case of rape, attempt to murder and also under provisions of the POCSO Act was registered against the accused based on a statement by the girl, the SHO said.

She underwent a medical examination on Tuesday, and efforts are on to nab the accused, the police said.

