Forces under Russian control raise combat readiness in eastern Ukraine, Kyiv says

Russian-controlled forces in eastern Ukraine are increasing their combat readiness and have carried out large-scale exercises, the intelligence directorate of Ukraine's defence ministry said in a statement on Tuesday. Ukraine and NATO countries have expressed growing concern at Russian troop movements near Ukraine's borders. Ukrainian troops have fought Russian-backed forces in eastern Ukraine in a conflict that Kyiv says has killed 14,000 people since 2014.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 23-11-2021 15:59 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 15:46 IST
Russian-controlled forces in eastern Ukraine are increasing their combat readiness and have carried out large-scale exercises, the intelligence directorate of Ukraine's defence ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Ukraine and NATO countries have expressed growing concern at Russian troop movements near Ukraine's borders. Russia has accused Ukraine and the United States of fuelling tensions in the region. Ukrainian troops have fought Russian-backed forces in eastern Ukraine in a conflict that Kyiv says has killed 14,000 people since 2014.

