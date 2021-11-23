Left Menu

AP assembly passes resolution seeking to continue Legislative Council

Now that it has secured a majority of its members in recent day, the Jagan government passed another resolution to continue the Council.Despite constant persuasion of the matter at various levels and elapse of a considerable period of time of one year and 10 months, the Government of India failed to take any action on the resolution of the AP Legislative Assembly.Meanwhile, the council is functioning and discharging its bounden duties, Minister Buggana said in the latest resolution.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 23-11-2021 16:08 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 16:08 IST
AP assembly passes resolution seeking to continue Legislative Council
  • Country:
  • India

Blaming the Centre for failing to take any action on its resolution seeking abolition of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council, the state Legislative Assembly on Tuesday adopted a fresh one, withdrawing the previous statutory resolution and seeking to continue the council that is in existence.

Finance and Legislative Affair Minister Buggana Rajendranath moved the resolution and the Assembly passed it by voice vote.

On January 27 last year, the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government passed the statutory resolution under Article 169(1) of the Constitution seeking to abolish the state Legislative Council, ''purely in public interest'' as it was proving a drain on the exchequer.

Earlier, the ruling YSRC was in minority in the 58-member council. Now that it has secured a majority of its members in recent day, the Jagan government passed another resolution to continue the Council.

''Despite constant persuasion of the matter at various levels and elapse of a considerable period of time of one year and 10 months, the Government of India failed to take any action on the resolution of the AP Legislative Assembly.

Meanwhile, the council is functioning and discharging its bounden duties,'' Minister Buggana said in the latest resolution. He claimed that there was uncertainty among members of the council as the matter of its abolition was kept pending by the Ministry of Home Affairs for an inordinately long period.

''In the context of the delay and there being no visibility as to the timeframe in which action is likely to be completed, it is considered necessary to put an end to the prevailing situation of uncertainty and ambiguity, which is affecting the dignity and decorum always associated with the Council and its members, the Minister said.

Hence, the move to withdraw the previous statutory resolution, Buggana added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

 United States
2
Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early treatment

Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early t...

 India
3
Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo the damaging effects on your DNA

Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo ...

 Australia
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021