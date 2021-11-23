Indian Coast Guard rescues critically injured mariner off Kochi coast

A seriously injured Myanmarese mariner was successfully evacuated off Kochi from a merchant vessel by the Indian Coast Guard in the early hours on Tuesday, a Defence spokesman said here.

The mariner, 46-year-old Min Min Latt, was critically injured while working in the engine room of MV Hyundai Goodwill, 250 Nautical Miles west of Kochi. The master of the vessel made a distress call and requested Marine Rescue SubCentre (Kochi) through e-mail for helicopter evacuation of the patient.

Considering the far distance from shore, the vessel was directed to close in to Kochi with maximum available speed. The master was telephonically advised on medical guidelines and requested to monitor the parameters of the patient and intimate any major changes to the headquarters Meanwhile, the Coast Guard Headquarters (Kerala & Mahe) activated the rescue network and liaised with various stakeholders, including the state administration, Customs, Immigration and Company agent for necessary clearance, the spokesman said.

The Coast Guard Ship, with a special medical team, was deployed during along with a port tug, to facilitate and coordinate the safe transfer of critically injured patient. The ICG medical team boarded the Marine Vessel, carried out a preliminary medical inspection and safely transferred the patient from the ship to port tug. At around 01.05 AM on Tuesday, ICGS C-450, along with the tug, returned to harbour and the patient was later admitted to the Medical Trust Hospital for further medical treatment, the spokesman said.

