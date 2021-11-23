11 injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Telangana

Eleven migrant labourers were injured after a cooking gas cylinder exploded in a three-storied building at Nanakramguda area here early on Tuesday morning.

Preliminary investigation suggested that the blast was due to a leak in the LPG cylinder on the ground floor of the building rented by some labourers, police said.

Eleven people sustained injuries. All migrant labourers, working in nearby construction sites and other places, hail from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and other states.

The injured were shifted to different hospitals and the condition of two of them remains critical as they suffered more than 50 per cent burns, they said.

It appears that the gas stove was left on after cooking last night following which the gas leaked. The explosion took place at around 4.45 am when one of them switched on the light in the washroom.

A wall on the second floor of the building collapsed due to the impact of the blast, they added. A probe is on.

