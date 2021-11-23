Delhi Assembly session to begin from November 26
Delhi Legislative Assembly session is scheduled to begin on November 26.
- Country:
- India
Delhi Legislative Assembly session is scheduled to begin on November 26.
"Members are informed that the third pan of the second session of Seventh Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi will commence on Friday, November 26, 2021, at 11 am in the Assembly Hall, Old Secretariat, Delhi - 110054," reads the notification by the Legislative Assembly Secretariat, National Capital Territory of Delhi.
"Sitting of the Legislative Assembly has been tentatively fixed for November 26, 2021. Subject to the exigencies of business, the sitting of the House may be extended," it said. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
BJP ally IPFT to join mass agitation in Delhi on Nov 14 demanding separate state 'Tipraland'
Delhi's air quality continues to remain in 'severe' category with overall AQI of 432
Cop held for assaulting restaurant owner, ex-police officer in Delhi's Dwarka
INSIGHT-The New Masters: How auction houses are chasing crypto millions
Odd News Roundup: In the hen-house: Peruvian family dog turns out to be a fox