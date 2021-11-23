Left Menu

Delhi Assembly session to begin from November 26

Delhi Legislative Assembly session is scheduled to begin on November 26.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2021 16:47 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 16:47 IST
Delhi Assembly (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

"Members are informed that the third pan of the second session of Seventh Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi will commence on Friday, November 26, 2021, at 11 am in the Assembly Hall, Old Secretariat, Delhi - 110054," reads the notification by the Legislative Assembly Secretariat, National Capital Territory of Delhi.

"Sitting of the Legislative Assembly has been tentatively fixed for November 26, 2021. Subject to the exigencies of business, the sitting of the House may be extended," it said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

